AmberFin to Unveil New Ingest, Transcoding Products at 2012 NAB Show

AmberFin UQC

At the 2012 NAB Show, AmberFin will unveil three new products for media ingest, transcoding, and quality control (QC). The first is a new version of its Unified Qualified Control (UQC) solution for content ingest and transcoding that adds an improved user-experience, third party QC plug-ins, integrated ingest capabilities, and a streamlined workflow interface.



AmberFin will also unveil software-based multi-transcode capabilities for iCR that enable users to run up to eight different transcode nodes simultaneously on a single PC, reducing costs while maximizing hardware. Lastly, AmberFin plans to announce an enterprise version of “Bruce’s Shorts,” a free, technology-based training program hosted by Bruce Devlin, AmberFin’s chief technology officer and co-author of the MXF format, as well as other related training videos and webinars.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. AmberFin will be at booth SU9005.