AmberFin sports support

UK-based broadcast facility provider Timeline Television has integrated the AmberFin iCR software platform within a unique production center to support BT Sport, the new UK sports broadcaster.

AmberFin iCR is providing high-speed file playback and transcoding resources as well as comprehensive standards conversion capabilities within the state-of-the-art file-based production and playout facility. Also, the addition of AmberFin’s Unified Quality Control system running Digimetric’s Aurora QC system as a seamless component within iCR ensures high media file quality and rapid turnaround of material within the workflow.

As part of the system delivery, Timeline TV is utilizing AmberFin’s Digital Production Partnership (DPP) compliant file format support for content delivery to UK broadcasters.

BT has chosen the former International Broadcast Center at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park as the home of its new BT Sport channels. Timeline Television has refitted part of the building to house three TV studios, a control center, 20 edit suites and an audience holding area. Designed, installed and operated by Timeline Television, the new Olympic Park studios is a production hub for all the sports content that BT will offer and some programs will be hosted from the studios.

Timeline Television reports that iCR’s ability to combine a number of parallel real-time processes, together with its unique Unified QC solution, which enables fast and efficient manual review of content along with best quality picture quality, made the platform an obvious choice.

Launched on 1 August, BT Sport broadcasts a range of live sports content including Barclays Premier League football and Aviva Premiership Rugby plus Serie A, Ligue 1, Brasileirão and Major League Soccer from overseas. Additionally, its studios broadcast a range of original debate and information shows every day of the week.