AmberFin Releases iCR 5.5



AmberFin recently announced the release of a new version of their iCR standards conversion tool. iCR 5.5 was designed to work with AmberFin software collections Ingest, Transcode and Quality Control.



The upgraded version includes new quality control developments, numerous enhancements to current workflow tools and best-in-class HD standards conversion.



According to AmberFin CTO Bruce Devlin, Version 5.5 will save time and money. “This latest software release offers AmberFin customers the ability to streamline day-to-day operations, as well as opening up new business opportunities in file based international programme exchange.”



AmberFin Version 5.5 is available now.



