Amanda Zhang joins RTW

Amanda Zhang has joined RTW as the company’s new director of business development.

In her new role, Zhang will draw upon her background in information management and information systems to enhance and further grow the RTW brand, specifically in the Asia-Pacific region. Prior to joining RTW, Zhang was a consultant for Citibank, in charge of senior sales.

Based in the company’s office in Beijing, Zhang will work to increase RTW’s success, focusing specifically on the Asia-Pacific region.

See RTW at IBC2011 Stand 8.E76.