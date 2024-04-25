Amagi Names Richard Perkett Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK—Amagi has appointed Richard Perkett chief product officer (CPO).

With 25 years of experience in product management, product marketing, engineering and user experience, Perkett will focus on shaping the future direction of the SaaS platform developer’s products.

"We are excited to welcome Richard Perkett to Amagi as our new chief product officer," said Baskar Subramanian, co-founder & CEO of Amagi. "As Amagi enters its next phase of growth — Amagi 2.0 — Richard's strategic vision and deep product expertise will be instrumental in shaping the future of our product offerings. His experience in building and scaling comprehensive SaaS platforms aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering unparalleled value to our customers."

Perkett will steer the company’s product strategy. He will focus on aligning its SaaS portfolio with the goals and priorities of customers, Amagi said.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Amagi at such a pivotal time in the company's journey,” said Perkett. “The opportunity to lead a talented product organization and contribute to shaping Amagi 2.0 is truly inspiring. I am confident that by fostering a strong product culture, we will be able to deliver even greater value to our customers and achieve remarkable growth."

