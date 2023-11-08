Amagi, Cineverse Partner on End-to-End FAST Solutions

LOS ANGELES—Cineverse Corp. and Amagi have announced a commercial partnership that will offer an end-to-end FAST kit for video service providers (VSP).

The offering encompasses monetization services, content acquisition, curation services, and a technology backend based on Amagi’s SaaS solutions for FAST and Cineverse Matchpoint offerings.

The joint FAST solution for VSPs will be offered as a managed service available starting January 2024.

The strategic partnership builds on the two companies’ long-standing existing relationship, which began in 2018.

Cineverse and Amagi are pitching the new combined offering as being a comprehensive, end-to-end FAST and AVOD service that solves many of the challenges that VSPs such as FAST Platforms, TV OEMs, SVOD app and Telcos/cable companies, face as they plan to launch and/or scale their FAST streaming business.

The FAST kit is designed to enable VSPs to launch FAST with minimum effort and provides everything needed to get into FAST, the companies said. This includes comprehensive FAST content offering for all major markets.

Both companies will team up on sales and marketing of the services, allowing each to bring additional capabilities as they become available along with their collective FAST marketing expertise to new and existing customers.

"Partnering with Amagi presents a unique opportunity for both companies to create unparalleled value in the evolving FAST landscape," said Tony Huidor, chief technology officer of Cineverse. "We're setting new standards in service excellence, allowing our clients to benefit from our combined expertise. This isn't just about technology; it's about enabling meaningful viewer experiences."

"We are thrilled to partner with Cineverse to bring this end-to-end FAST solution to market. Cineverse’s expertise in content acquisition, editorial and their VOD suite of products is a perfect complement to our own, and together we are able to offer an unmatched solution that truly addresses the needs of FAST operators/platforms” said Srinivasan KA, co-founder and chief revenue officer, Amagi. “The joint FAST Kit offering is the ideal solution for anybody looking to launch and scale a FAST service and generate new revenue streams without introducing new costs and resources. We are confident that this offering will revolutionize the way FAST services are launched and operated, and we are excited to partner with Cineverse to make it happen."