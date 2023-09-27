Amagi Announces Strategic Partnership with TAG Video Systems on FAST Channel Monitoring

NEW YORK—FAST channel technology provider Amagi has announced a strategic alliance with TAG Video Systems to use TAG’s software-based, IP-native monitoring solutions to monitor FAST services provided by Amagi.

"Channel monitoring is a cornerstone of successful broadcasting in today's digital age," stated Baskar Subramanian, CEO and Co-Founder, Amagi. "By integrating TAG Video Systems' advanced functionalities—from basic audio and video alerts and email notifications to comprehensive monitoring of more than 500 different possible error points and generation of advanced dashboards—we are significantly augmenting our existing monitoring capabilities. This partnership ensures that we not only monitor but also seamlessly control over 2,100 live 24x7 channels, enhancing the reliability of our FAST and broadcast streams."

Ziv Mor, Chief Growth Officer at TAG Video Systems, commented: "Our collaboration with Amagi marks a significant milestone in TAG's mission to integrate our industry-leading solutions across all broadcast applications. With the rapid growth of FAST digital linear services, this partnership highlights the adaptability and agility of the TAG Realtime Media Performance platform. We are confident that our combined efforts will empower Amagi and its customers to stay at the forefront of the industry transformation, leveraging advanced technologies to drive their business strategies. Amagi's extensive reach, combined with our innovative tools, will provide customers with an unmatched experience."

In addition to channel monitoring enhancements, Amagi will also integrate TAG's product capabilities into its suite of SaaS offerings, ensuring “that clients receive an all-encompassing solution tailored for modern broadcasting challenges,” the company said.

Subramanian further added: "The growth and value of live digital linear channels are undeniable. As these channels grow their reach, the demand from our clients to monitor and control these burgeoning revenue streams has intensified. TAG's cutting-edge products perfectly address this need, ensuring our clients remain at the pinnacle of digital broadcasting."

Amagi's global clients include ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Cineverse, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, PAC-12, Tastemade and The Roku Channel, among others.

For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com.