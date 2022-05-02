Allen Media Group Launches The Weather Channel En Español

ATLANTA, Ga.—Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group television network The Weather Channel has launched The Weather Channel en Español, the first 24/7 Spanish-language free-streaming weather news network in the United States.

The Weather Channel en Español makes its debut on the 40th anniversary of the launch of The Weather Channel television network. It has launched with such major sponsors as Ford, Geico, General Motors, Toyota, Verizon, Walmart and others.

“The Hispanic marketplace is indexing extremely well with streaming services and is severely underserved,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of The Weather Channel parent company, Allen Media Group. “Our launch of The Weather Channel en Español is historic, and is a recognition of the continued and significant growth of the U.S. Hispanic population and the constant need to keep the entire public informed and safe as multi-billion dollar weather disasters are on the rise – especially in communities where Spanish is spoken as both the primary and secondary language in millions of households throughout America.”

The Weather Channel en Español features a variety of Spanish language weather content, including locally specific forecasting, that will help viewers understand the variation behind weather events, climate science, and its human impact.

Also, the new free-streaming network will utilize the full resources of The Weather Channel, including the network's multiple Emmy award-winning immersive mixed reality (IMR) technology.

The first on-camera meteorologists to join The Weather Channel en Español are Albert Martinez, Henry Golac, Milmar Ramirez, Jessica Fernandez, Abel Hernandez and Lorena Lim.

The Weather Channel en Español is a free streaming service and available across over-the-top streaming platforms and all mobile devices. The content is focused on the U.S., the Caribbean and Latin America. The Weather Channel en Español is also accessible via The Weather Channel app.