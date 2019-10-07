Allen Broome Named CTO at MediaKind

FRISCO, Texas—MediaKind has announced the hiring of Allen Broome for the role of chief technology officer. Broome, who most recently was the vice president of cloud engineering at Comcast Cable, has more than 20 years of experience in media technology leadership and software expertise, and for the last year has been providing strategic consultancy to the MediaKind team.

Allen Broome

In the role of CTO, Broome is expected to help foster industry collaboration for the improvement of video delivery and user experience. Among the areas of focus will be the industrialization of broadcast-quality OTT streaming, building and operating cloud-native systems at scale to shorten deployment timelines and improve TCO.

“Having previously worked inside one of the industry’s leading cable MSOs, Allen has a deep understanding of the main challenges that operators face as they strive to create compelling and competitive consumer video offerings,” said MediaKind CEO Angel Ruiz. “I look forward to seeing that experience contribute to deepening relationships between MediaKind and our customers as we forge close collaborations to ensure mutual success.”

Allen Broome, in the press release, said: “Over the past year I have seen how MediaKind has developed and I am excited to be joining the highly talented team as we consolidate the company’s pioneering heritage and unique position in leading the future of global media technology. I am driven by the opportunity to help MediaKind’s customers define the future of the entertainment industry by creating and delivering faster, smarter and more efficient media experiences for everyone, everywhere.”

Broome will report to Ruiz, as well as work closely with Mark Russell, MediaKind’s chief strategy and corporate development officer.