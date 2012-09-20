Alaska’s Coastal TV Selects LiveU

HACKENSACK, N.J.–LiveU has signed a long-term agreement with Alaska's Coastal Television to provide its live, video-over-cellular transmission technology to help power Coastal Television’s electronic news gathering operation.

LiveU’s LU70 uplink backpack unit is being utilized for on-air and online news and sports coverage. LiveU Vice President of Sales Mike Savello said the company’s internal antenna array allows live video to be transmitted in areas where signals are weak.

“Coastal Television has had great success utilizing the LiveU technology across all of our stations – ABC, Fox and CW affiliates,” said Scott Centers, corporate operating officer of Coastal Television. “We’ve really been relying on the unit as a flexible and cost-efficient way for us to cover the Seattle Seahawks, which many consider our ‘home team’ for Alaska. Through LiveU, we made history by broadcasting the first live shot from Seattle on any television outlet here in the state.”