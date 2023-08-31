Akta Unveils Media Gateway

MIAMI—Streaming video tech provider Akta has announced the launch of what it is billing as a revolutionary new AI-driven IP video transport technology that will help reshape the landscape of cloud-based live video signal management.

"Akta Media Gateway is an AI-first live signal acquisition and distribution platform,” explained Alper Turgut, chairman of Akta. “Native AI features to monitor and heal signals across geographic boundaries with minimal latency mark a significant milestone in the evolution of live video streaming."

Akta noted that the launch comes at a time when modern media and entertainment industries are witnessing an unprecedented demand for high-quality live video stream transport across geographical boundaries. Akta's Media Gateway addresses the challenges associated with managing and distributing live video signals over cloud-based networks by providing a seamless, efficient, and robust solution.

Key features and benefits of Akta's IP video transport technology include:

AI-driven Reliability. Akta's AI monitors signal metrics and predictively heals infrastructure and adjusts protocol metrics to achieve unparalleled reliability. For mission-critical applications, AI driven technology ensures uninterrupted video signal delivery in and out of the cloud even in unpredictable network conditions.

Multiprotocol. Industry standard SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) , HLS (HTTP Live Streaming) and other protocols are supported to address a wide variety of signal transport needs.

Low Latency. Akta's solution significantly reduces latency, enabling sports streaming and interactions and engagement for viewers .

Scalability. The technology's cloud-based infrastructure allows for effortless scalability, accommodating fluctuations in demand without compromising performance.

Advanced Error Correction. Through cutting-edge error correction algorithms, the technology minimizes disruptions caused by packet loss or network fluctuations, ensuring a consistent and high-quality video stream.

Secure Transmission. Security features, including encryption and authentication protocols, safeguard the integrity of the video content during transmission, mitigating the risk of unauthorized access or data breaches.

Simplified Management. Akta's user-friendly interface streamlines the process of setting up, managing, and monitoring live video streams, making it accessible to both technical and non-technical users.