Akitio releases mini Super-S storage product

Santa Fe Springs, CA-based Akitio, a provider of A/V storage solutions, has developed a 2.5-inch, dual bay SATA enclosure for video editors and other requiring dedicated, localized storage. The new Taurus Mini Super-S is compact in size and features a built-in LCD display and two FW800 ports for daisy chaining.

The Taurus Mini Super-S supports a variety of file transfer connectivity interfaces, including eSATA, FireWire 800 and USB 2.0 High Speed. To maximize performance and data throughput, the unit employs RAID 0-Striping for daily backups and other data transfers. In addition, a “RAID 1-Mirroring” function automatically creates a copy of all data to protect against drive failures.

Akitio’s professional storage solution also comes equipped with a built-in LCD display for simple device configuration, event messages and access to detailed information about the external hard drives. Critical parameters, such as HDD temperature, can also be monitored with the LCD display. The Taurus Mini Super-S utilizes self-monitoring, analysis and reporting technology to obtain data directly from the hard drive.

The Taurus Mini Super-S also features a configurable hardware RAID controller (RAID 1-Mirroring and RAID 0-Striping), a removable tray system and hardware acceleration of RAID rebuild.

Founded in 1992, Akitio manufactures a full range of direct attached and network attached storage products.