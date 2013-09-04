Akamai to Showcase Future of Online Broadcast Content at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, Akamai Technologies will showcase several innovations to address the future of high quality online entertainment. Demonstrations will include cloud-based online content workflows designed to simplify preparation, monetization, and measurement of audience engagement; synchronized delivery of complementary second-screen content; and immersive, glasses-free 3D video delivery.



At the show, Akamai will demonstrate how its Sola Media Solutions suite of services can help media companies implement cloud-based workflows to deliver, measure and support monetization efforts for high-quality video experiences across Internet-connected devices. The technologies on display will include Sola Vision Transcoding, Sola Vision Ad Integration, and Sola Analytics.



Akamai will also demonstrate complete Sola-based workflows from ingest to consumption, including a preview of integrated NetStorage support for Aspera’s secure, high-speed content upload technology, and high-quality adaptive bitrate playback using Akamai’s Media Player technology. Visitors will see how Sola Vision Transcoding and Stream Packaging combine with Sola Sphere delivery to provide an online video platform with a global reach.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Akamai Technologies will be at stand 6.A15.



www.akamai.com