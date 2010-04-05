AJA Video Systems crosses platform chasm

AJA Video Systems has begun offering its KONA line of capture cards with software for both Mac and Windows-based systems.

The company is folding its XENA line of capture cards, designed for the Windows platform, into the KONA product line. The KONA family is AJA's line of 10-bit, uncompressed capture and playback cards for video and audio input and output. Initially designed solely for the Mac platform, KONA now supports SD, HD, dual-link 4:4:4 HD and 2K formats, and all of the functionality of the former XENA products within the single, crossplatform KONA line.

Every new KONA package shipped will include both Mac and Windows software and documentation. Current users will experience no change in functionality or service, and Windows-based customers can find support on the AJA Web site under “KONA for PC.”

