AJA Video releases 4K Mode for KONA 3G

AJA Video Systems released a new 4K Mode for the KONA 3G capture card at the 2011 NAB Show. Available with new Version 9.0 driver software for KONA 3G, the 4K Mode supports 4K playout and monitoring. KONA 3G is a multiformat SD/HD/dual-link/3G/2K video I/O solution delivering flexibility for professional AV applications.

KONA 3G offers 4K playback in both YCbCr and RGB at resolutions up to 4096 x 2160. When 4K playout is selected, the four SDI connectors on the KONA 3G are remapped as outputs for driving four quadrants of a 4K display.



