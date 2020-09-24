AIMS IP Oktoberfest 2020 Sets Schedule

BOTHELL, Wash.—The schedule is set for the Alliance of IP Media Solutions’ (AIMS) IP Oktoberfest 2020 virtual event. IP Oktoberfest, taking place from Sept. 29-Oct. 1, will highlight the industry’s progress toward an all-IP ecosystem to support real-world media productions.

AIMS stresses that IP Oktoberfest is not a webinar, but a live event that will provide participants with opportunities for education, interaction and networking in an online environment, which includes a live presentation stage, a virtual pub and meeting and networking areas.

“As a dynamic real-time event, IP Oktoberfest 2020 will offer informative presentations with plenty of opportunity for discussion” said AIMS Chairman of the Board Mike Cronk. “We have built an impressive presentation lineup, with experts from leading technology suppliers and forward-looking media organizations sharing their insights and experiences. We’re confident that any operation moving toward IP will benefit from the remarkable knowledge and expertise our presenters bring to the table.”

The IP Oktoberfest 2020 schedule includes:

“NMOS—Ready, Steady, Go!” with Gareth Sylvester-Bradley, principal engineer, Sony Europe; Felix Poulin, director, Media Transport Architecture and Lab, CBC/Radio Canada; and Richard Hastie, senior director, Business Development, NVIDIA

with Gareth Sylvester-Bradley, principal engineer, Sony Europe; Felix Poulin, director, Media Transport Architecture and Lab, CBC/Radio Canada; and Richard Hastie, senior director, Business Development, NVIDIA “Proper Network Designs and Considerations for SMPTE ST 2110” with Robert Welch, principal architect, Arista

with Robert Welch, principal architect, Arista “Case Study: Dropbox HQ ST 2110” with Kevin Gross, media network architect, David Carroll Associates; and David Carroll, founder, David Carroll Associates

with Kevin Gross, media network architect, David Carroll Associates; and David Carroll, founder, David Carroll Associates “Underpinning the Pyramid: Security in NMOS Systems” with Jonathan Thorpe, principal engineer, Sony

with Jonathan Thorpe, principal engineer, Sony “Radio France Transforms Maison de la Radio with Next-Generation IP Technology with BCE France and Orange” with Philippe Mauduit, CEO, BCE France

with Philippe Mauduit, CEO, BCE France “IEEE Std 1588-2019 (PTP v2.1)—Must-Have or Deal-Breaker?” with Andreas Hildebrand, technology evangelist, ALC NetworX

with Andreas Hildebrand, technology evangelist, ALC NetworX “ST 2110 in the Cloud: Audio Workflows for Mixing, Processing, Communications and More” with John Schur, president, Solutions Group, Telos Alliance

with John Schur, president, Solutions Group, Telos Alliance “PTP/ST 2059 Best Practices Developed from PTP Deployments and Experiences” with Leigh Whitcomb, architect, Imagine Communications; Mike Waidson, application engineer, Telestream; and Robert Welch

with Leigh Whitcomb, architect, Imagine Communications; Mike Waidson, application engineer, Telestream; and Robert Welch “Virtualizing ST 2110—How We Need to Interface ST 2110 in a Virtualized Soft Future” with Andy Rayner, chief technologist, Nevion

The sessions will run daily Sept. 29-Oct. 1 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET. There is no cost to participate.