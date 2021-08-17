AIMS Extends Presentation Call Deadline For IP Oktoberfest 2021

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today extended its deadline through Aug. 23 for presentation proposals for its IP Oktoberfest 2021.

The online event, Sept. 28-30, will offer educational presentations to assist broadcasters and Pro AV professional as they move towards an IP-based ecosystem for media production, AIMS said.

The event will place an emphasis on real-world IP implementations and demonstrate how the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards and AMWA NMOS technology stack are improving media workflows. The event also will offer a look at the IPMX set of proposed open standards and specs.

AIMS is seeking proposals for presentations from end users, industry associations, solution providers and technology developers who wish to share their knowledge and perspectives on development of IP-based workflows. Submissions should support the AIMS roadmap, the alliance said.

Presentations will be made live –not pre-recorded—during the three-day event, it said.