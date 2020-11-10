AIMS Elects 2020-2021 Board

BOTHELL, Wash.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) has announced election results for its 2020-2021 board of directors (and without any recounts).

Michael Cronk of Grass Valley has been re-elected as AIMS Chairman of the Board. Also re-elected to their positions were Vice Chair Steve Reynolds of Imagine Communications and Chief Financial Officer Andreas Hilmer from Lawo.

There were two newly elected members to the board: Terry Holton, who has served as AIMS audio chair and currently represents Yamaha in AIMS, and Andrew Starks, director of product management for Macnica.

“With the pace of IP adoption and innovation accelerating, our work to educate the broadcast and Pro AV markets is as—or more—important than ever,” said Cronk. “Terry and Andrew have both contributed enormously to the success of AIMS in promoting a common set of standards for IP media transport across the media and entertainment industry. We are pleased to welcome them to the AIMS board, where they will be invaluable in helping us to carry on this critical work.”

Terms for the board members begin immediately.