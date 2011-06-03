Agilent introduces new 4K x 2K HDMI test device

Agilent Technologies has introduced an HDMI 1.4a protocol analyzer and generator. This instrument allows designers and engineers to test their devices to ensure they meet the requirements of the HDMI compliance test specification 1.4a (CTS 1.4a).

HDMI is a compact interface for transmitting uncompressed data between digital audio/video sources such as DVD players and set-top boxes and other devices such as computer monitors and digital televisions. The HDMI 1.4 specification increased the resolution of supported devices to 4K x 2K and defined an interface for transmitting 3-D video signals. The 1.4a revision supports additional 3-D formats.

The Agilent U4998A directly replaces the Agilent N5998A, the reference high-speed protocol analyzer, video timing analyzer, video picture analyzer, audio timing analyzer and A/V protocol generator for HDMI compliance tests required by the CTS. In addition, the U4998A AXIe-based module is the first instrument to support source and sink compliance testing up to the maximum transition modulated differential signaling data rates of 3.4 Gb/s — essential to support 4K x2K resolution.

Integration with an offline viewer enables debug through a waveform or listing view, giving designers much more insight into captured data. The component object model interface enables faster testing through automation.

Agilent has been involved with HDMI testing since the standard was first established.