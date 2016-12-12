AES Taps Richard Cabot to Manage AES Standards

NEW YORK—The Audio Engineering Society has announced that Dr. Richard Cabot, a former president of AES, will assume the duties of standards manager upon Mark Yonge’s retirement after the 2017 AES International Convention in Berlin.

Dr. Richard Cabot

Cabot has long been involved in AES standards. He chaired the development of the AES17 standard on digital audio measurement and was a founder of Audio Precision and helped develop its digital audio measurement technology. Cabot works for XFRM, Inc., designing professional audio equipment, consulting on intellectual property patentability and infringement issues, and evaluating technology.

Yonge and Cabot are currently working together on their transition.

The AES Standards Committee conducts the standards program of the AES, and have developed such industry standards as AES3, AES10, AES67 and AES70.