AES Sets Broadcast/Streaming Program

AES 133rd Convention broadcast/streaming chair, David Bialik.





SAN FRANCISCO: AES broadcast/streaming chair David Bialik has announced his sessions schedule for the 133rd AES Convention, which will be held October 26-29 at San Francisco's Moscone Center.



"Back for his 26th consecutive turn as broadcast/streaming chair, David Bialik consistently develops meaningful sessions which literally pack the halls," remarked committee co-chair, Jim McTigue. "We count on David to deliver high-level, entertaining and informative presentations that keep attendees coming back year after year."



"Our goal is to provide meaningful information in the most accessible format," Bialik reported. "We make a special effort to develop mini-tracks focused on topic-related issues. For example, attendees will find groupings of events on 'Troubleshooting,' and 'Audio for TV, Radio, & Streaming,' which are virtually crash courses on these issues. And, we stress the point that these events are discussions of technologies and techniques, not sales presentations. The AES Convention continues to serve as an essential destination for the serious audio professional."



Broadcast and Streaming Media sessions include:



"What Happens to Your Production When Played Back on Diverse Media?"

Chair: David Bialik, CBS. Panel: Frank Foti, Omnia; Greg Ogonowski, Orban; Karlheinz Brandenberg, Fraunhofer; Steve Greenberg, S-Curve; Robert Orban, Orban; George Massenburg, McGill University.

Faced with a plethora of costly and not always compatible, formats and playback systems, sound engineers and mixers frequently find their mixes sound remarkably dissimilar when played on various systems and formats. Comprised of leaders in broadcast, streaming, recording, technology and software design, and production/ post-production, this blue ribbon panel will discuss common problems and potential solutions.



"Loudness and Metadata (Living with the CALM Act)"

Chair: Joel Spector, independent broadcast consultant. Panel: Andrew Mason, BBC; Robert Murch, Fox Television; Lon Neumann; Tim Carrol, Linear Accoustic; Jim Starzynski, NBC/Universal; Robert Seidel, CBS; Robert Murch, Fox.

One of the most hotly debated and universally welcomed-by TV viewers-legislations passed by Congress in recent years, the Commercial Advertising Loudness Mitigation Act (CALM) is the culmination of a long and passionate public advocacy campaign. What effect will the passage of this act have on broadcasters?



"Facility Design: A User's Evaluation of Integral Acoustic Products and Materials"

Chair: John Storyk.

A panel of four leading studio contractors and installation experts (TBD) will provide a real-world users survey of products and acoustic materials commonly (and occasionally) incorporated in critical listening environments. Optimal options for doors, glass, HVAC, variable acoustic panels, furniture, equipment racks and other integral components of today's high-end and budget conscious TV and radio broadcast facilities will be discussed. This is not an advertorial event. Contractor recommendations are based on personal field experience, and product considerations are based on their ability to provide cost-effective solutions to a myriad of technical and aesthetic issues.



"Stream Distribution-IP in the Mobile Environment"

Moderator: David Layer, NAB. Panel: Samuel Sousa, Triton Digital; Mike Daskalopoulos, Dolby; others TBA.

The public demands portability for stream listening, whether in handheld mobile devices or cars. This panel will discuss current capabilities, future possibilities and potential hurdles.



"Audio for Mobile Television"

Dave Wilson, CEA; Jim Starzynski, NBC/Universal; Robert Murch, Fox Television; Geir Skaaden, DTS; other participants, TBA.

This technology is currently being rolled out in the US. The discussion will encompass transmission and audio concerns for this emerging, low bandwidth terrestrial service.



"Broadcast Audio Networking Techniques"

Dan Braverman, Radio Systems; Greg Shay, Telos Alliance; Tag Borland, Logitek Ravena.

Wiring, routing and configuring broadcast studios has evolved into a sophisticated networking process for audio and control functions. This session will explore a variety of established and emerging technologies and techniques for implementing and configuring broadcast studios to accommodate fully networked audio and video control functions.



"Sound Design: How Does That 'Thing' Go Bump in the Night?"

Co-moderators: Sue Zizza and David Shinn, SueMedia Productions.

Whether you are working with props, recording sounds on location, or using pre-recorded library sounds, the elements you choose will impact the aesthetics of the stories you tell. Illustrated by scenes from the AES Performance, "Poe: A Life and Stories in Sound," this session will explore working with sound effects props in the studio and location recording elements. A brief overview of sound effects libraries will be included.



The Broadcast/Streaming track includes:



"Understanding Codecs"

Chair: Barry Mishkind, Broadcasters Desktop Resource. Panel: Kirk Harnack, Telos; Chris Tobin, MUSICAM USA; JJ Johnston, consultant; Jeff Riedmiller, Dolby Labs.

Techniques for maximizing the effectiveness of codecs developed to encode or decode a digital data stream or signal will be discussed in depth.



"The Streaming Experience"

Samuel Sousa, Triton Digital; participants TBA.



"Audio Encoding for Streaming"

Samuel Sousa, Triton Digital; JT, Limelight; Casey Cambra, Dolby Labs; Robert Reams, Streaming Appliances/DSP Concepts; other participants and chair TBA.



Additional Broadcast/Streaming events include:



"Working with HTML5"

Chair: Valerie Tyler. Panel: Greg Ogonowski, Orban; others TBA.



"Audio Processing Basics"

JJ Johnston; Frank Foti, Omnia; Bob Orban, Orban; others TBA.



"Listener Fatigue"

Chair: Dave Wilson. Panel: Craig Kasper, audiologist; Sean Olive, JBL; Robert Reams, Streaming Appliances/DSP Concepts.



"Lip Sync Experiment"

Chair: Jonathan Abrams, Nutmeg Post. Panel: TBA.



"Troubleshooting Software Issues"

Chair" Jonathan Abrams, Nutmeg Post. Panel: TBA.



"Maintenance, Repair and Troubleshooting"

Chair" Kirk Harnack. Panel: Bill Sacks and Kim Sacks, Optimod Refurbishing; Bob Moore, Mooretronix.



"Poe: A Life in Sound"

A live performance starring Phil Proctor of Firesign Theater and Disney animated film voiceover fame. Produced and directed by Sue Zizza of SueMedia with sound design by David Shinn.