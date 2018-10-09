AEQ Names Iván Olmeda as General Manager

AEQ has appointed Iván Olmeda as its new general manager and CEO. Olmeda takes over the role from Rogelio de la Fuente, who lead the Spanish firm for more than 35 years.

Iván Olmeda

With over 20 years of experience in the broadcast industry, Omelda most recently was responsible for AEQ’s business development division. He joined the company’s management team in 2014 after its acquisition of Kroma Telecom, where he was managing director.

“This is a very well-matured decision and an important step for the growth of AEQ,” commented Rogelio de la Fuente. “With Iván’s profile and experience, it is a guarantee for the future — I am leaving AEQ in good hands and with great expectations,” he said. De la Fuente will act as advisor to the new CEO until the end of this year, and will remain as a member of the board thereafter.

“It is an honor for me to take over the direction of AEQ, which is a a true reference point in the broadcast sector and for international sporting events,” said Olmeda. “After four years here, it is clear to me that AEQ has a great human and technological foundation and enormous potential. In recent years we took an important leap toward IP technology, which puts us in a strategic place to provide our customers with optimal products and services.”

Headquartered in Madrid's Leganés Technology Park, AEQ is active in more than 90 countries. Since its foundation in 1979, the company has operated as a manufacturer of audio and communications equipment for the broadcast industry. When the company acquired Kroma Telecom in 2014, it also began offering intercom and video processing solutions.

In addition to Spain, AEQ has offices in the United States, Mexico and Portugal.