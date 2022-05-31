A+E, Amazon Studios, Banijay & Warner Bros. Discovery Join Coded For Inclusion

NEW YORK—Global media and entertainment companies A+E Networks, Amazon Studios, Banijay Americas and Warner Bros. Discovery have all agreed to utilize and support Coded For Inclusion, an initiative that aims to disrupt and improve the industry’s biased hiring systems with access to the hiring platform Staff Me Up.

The effort was launched last year as part of a commitment to address the diversity shortcomings which exist in Hollywood. The effort is endorsed by Color Of Change and led by an alliance of #ChangeHollywood supporters including Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society Fellowship, Hue You Know, AMC Networks and Endeavor Content.

Since Coded for Inclusion’s launch last year, Staff Me Up expanded on its inclusive technology and infrastructure while tapping into the racial and social justice equity expertise of Hue You Know and Color of Change, to remove barriers to entry for job seekers from historically excluded groups, including BIPOC, women, LGBTQ+, people with disabilities and active military/veterans, to ensure that studios and production houses have a direct pipeline to candidates.

The additional partnerships with A+E Networks, Amazon Studios, Banijay Americas and Warner Bros. Discovery will support further expansion into scripted production. The hiring platform aims to provide better transparency about available job opportunities and to overcome the obstacle of production companies hiring predominantly from within their own networks.

Staff Me Up currently has more than 380,000 crew profiles listed on its hiring platform, including over 100,000 people from historically underrepresented communities. Production crew who have experience in scripted film and television can self-identify and add unlimited credits to their profiles.

With nearly 45,000 Black, Indigenous, People of Color already surfacing in Staff Me Up’s transformative DEI tools, Staff Me Up is uniquely positioned to affect change throughout the hiring process for both above-the-line and below-the-line talent in the scripted and unscripted space. In addition to the hiring platform, Staff Me Up has a robust production-focused vendor database, from craft services to insurance to equipment rentals.