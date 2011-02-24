Advanced Systems Group to resell DaVinci Resolve for Mac

Video and film integration firm Advanced Systems Group (ASG) has been named the northwest regional reseller for the DaVinci Resolve control surface.

ASG also will be a reseller for the Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve for Mac nonlinear color-correction systems. DaVinci Resolve is used by thousands of colorists worldwide to grade episodic TV, music videos, commercials, documentaries and feature films.

See Blackmagic Design at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SL220.