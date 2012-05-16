Advanced Systems Group Adds Cullen Quave



EMERYVILLE, CALIF.: Advanced Systems Group added Cullen Quave to its inside sales team in March. He is focused on researching and supporting sales orders for ASG technicians in the field, as well as providing software solutions for ASG clients, specifically Autodesk 3D content creation and creative finishing products.



Quave has worked in the Bay Area film and video community for more than 25 years, including positions with Media Distributors and Steadi Systems. Most recently, he was a sales representative for Calumet Photographic. He has also done freelance film and video production. Quave is based at ASG’s Emeryville office.

