Adtec Digital to showcase EN-80HD DSNG contribution encoder/modulator

Adtec Digital will feature its new EN-80 HD DSNG contribution encoder/modulator at the HDWorld Show in New York City, Oct. 13-14.

Designed for Tier 1 satellite, ASI/fiber and IP contribution and DSNG applications, Adtec's fifth-generation encoder offers HD and SD MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC encoding.

The EN-80 series delivers temporal and spatial filtering for SD and advanced motion-compensated temporal filtering for HD video. Audio encoding highlights include up to eight pairs of audio encoding and advanced audio mapping capabilities.

Designed for mobility and durability, the EN Series has a new front-panel design with an expanded menu system and additional key pad options, making configuration and status checking quick and easy. Additional methods of control and configuration are available via on-board Web-based applications and SNMP.