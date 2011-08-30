Adtec Digital to Debut EN-91 Encoder, Modulator at IBC2011



AMSTERDAM: Adtec Digital will be at the show to introduce a new high-definition DSNG/contribution encoder/modulator. The ultra-low delay EN-91 DSNG contribution encoder/modulator combines high-efficiency AVC 4:2:2 compression with fast processing for flexible delivery of video for time-sensitive and bandwidth-limited applications. Primary markets for the new EN-91includes DSNG, SD, HD and 3D contribution, distribution and fixed circuit trunking.



The EN-91 supports high-definition and standard-definition MPEG 4 AVC/H.264 video with 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 chroma sampling, boasting up to eight pairs of audio, TimeCode, Captions, Teletex, AFD and more as standard features.







Its audio pass-through support includes PCM, DolbyE (16 and 20 Bit), and Dolby AC3 (2.0 and 5.1). It supports redundant AC power supplies, enhanced control and monitoring via front-panel, SNMP and browser; and allows concurrent encoding and streaming to IP, ASI and L-Band or IF DVBS/S2. The DVBS/S2 modulator modes support QPSK up to 32APSK based on software licenses.



The EN-91, AVC 4:2:2 and Adtec RD-60 receiver can deliver HD-SDI with end-to-end delays of only 100 milliseconds with no dedicated fiber link needed. Both the EN-91 and RD-60 are fully interoperable with leading third-party receivers and encoders.



Adtec Digital will be on Stand 1.D01.





