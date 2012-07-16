Adtec Digital Compression Solutions Put Fans in the Drivers Seat at the 2012 Indy 500

NASHVILLE, TENN—Video from 12 unique drivers-seat views of the Indianapolis 500 was encoded and transported using Adtec Digital’s compression and multiplexing, along with Newtec’s Clean Channel Technology (CCT) DVBS2 technology, all under the professional operation of Mobile Satellite Connection.

“The system worked, and worked perfectly,” says Adtec Digital SVP of Sales and Co-Founder Kevin Ancelin about the blending of Adtec Digital MPEG 4 compression, multiplexing and Newtec DVBS2 equipment in use by Alabama based Mobile Satellite Connection who operated the compression, muxing and RF for the event. “We handled the local 12 in-car feeds and back-hauled them on one 36 MHz transponder delivering 138.2Mbs using 32APSK CCT modulation. The 12 in-car pre-compressed camera feeds sourced Adtec’s award winning MPEG4 compression which was in turn multiplexed and transmitted employing Newtec’s 32APSK (CCT) DVBS2 modulation. At the downlink, Adtec’s RD-60 32APSK capable IRD demodulated and decoded the services for delivery to the leading sports network’s HLS encoder farm.”

Adtec RD-60



The RD-60 supports MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 platforms with 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 HD and SD decoding. It boasts 16 channels of audio.

"Mobile Satellite was excited to play a part in implementing this ground breaking contribution configuration. With Adtec's compression, and Newtec's Clean Channel Technology, we are able to create high throughput, high quality, reliable solutions that can increase work flow and improve quality of service," states Eric W. Kludt, technical manager Mobile Satellite Connection.

Read more about behind-the-scenes production of the 2012 Indy 500 here.