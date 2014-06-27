Adobe Cloud-Compatible ProductionLink Products Available Online

EMERYVILLE, CALIF.—DiaQuest Products announced its ProductionLink for Adobe Premiere Pro and ProductionLink for Adobe After Effects plug-ins are compatible with Adobe Creative Cloud 2014 and are available through a new Adobe Marketplace website.

The new site supports 14 different Adobe applications. Previously, Adobe only provided access to ProductionLink through the Adobe Exchange Panel within Adobe products. Now, through the add-ons section of the site, five ProductionLink options can be purchased from DiaQuest: ProductionLink for Adobe Premiere Pro, which works with Windows and Mac platforms; ProductionLink for Adobe After Effects (separate versions for Windows and Mac); ProductionLink for Adobe Bundle, which includes one seat license for Premiere Pro and After Effects; and ProductionLink for Adobe Bundle with four seat licenses for both programs.

ProductionLink adds Avid Interplay to Adobe’s list of available render formats and resolves compatibility issues without transcoding or manual file manipulation. Once installed, ProductionLink features appear within the Adobe user interface and provide a reliable, seamless link between applications. The plug-in exports files that are fully compliant with Avid file formatting and folder organization, so saved files can be used immediately in Media Composer and other Avid applications.