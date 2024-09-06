Adder Launches ADDERView Matrix C-Range

CAMBRIDGE, U.K.—Adder Technology, a provider of connectivity solutions and high performance IP KVM technologies, has announced a new addition to its KVM matrix portfolio, the ADDERView Matrix C-Range.

This powerful IP KVM solution brings enterprise-grade KVM capabilities to more streamlined applications with a ‘plug and play’ architecture that means users can deploy and configure an IP KVM matrix easily, the company explained.

“ADDERView Matrix is an exciting new addition to Adder’s portfolio,” John Halksworth, senior product manager, Adder Technology, said. “We know first-hand from our customers the demand is growing for IP KVM matrix systems that are easy to install, manage and operate, and support less-complex requirements. Typically, users are looking for fast installation and reliable operation that requires minimal technical expertise. With ADDERView Matrix, we address those challenges and combine it with the power of Adder’s IP KVM technology.”

The company reported that it is ideal for broadcast studios, space-constrained control rooms and industrial remote access control environments, ADDERView Matrix delivers a streamlined IP KVM matrix solution and an unrivaled user experience for organizations that prioritize ease of use and minimal maintenance.

Comprising a single-head ADDERView Matrix C1100 user station, and a choice of DisplayPort or HDMI transmitter connectivity via the ADDERView Matrix C110 computer access modules, users can add a network switch, pre-configured for KVM and AV-over-IP functionality, to build a simplified IP KVM matrix that suits their requirements. Each user station is a master controller of up to 16 sources at any one time, and a single computer access module can connect up to 256 different user stations, ensuring deployment for any user scenario is simple, scalable and flexible, the company reported.

Adder plans to showcase ADDERView Matrix during IBC 2024, Sept. 13th–16th, Hall 8, Stand B65 and at NAB New York, Oct. 8th–10 in Booth 1107.