RCS Utilizes Adder Tools on OB Trucks

NEW YORK – Adder and Reality Check Systems are teaming up to supply technology for OB production trucks by combining RCS’ Bullet mobile graphic workstation with Adder’s KVM platform to improve the user experiences for OB truck operators.

The RCS Bullet is a plug-and-play, turnkey mobile graphics workstation that powers live graphics production anywhere. The necessary user interaction to operate the system is then supplied by Adder’s IP-based KVM technology, creating flexible resource allocation and allowing multiple users to access a single resource, or one operator to access multiple resources.

As outside broadcast production is moving more toward IP-based systems, Adder and RCS’ collaboration seeks to help facilitate that transition. Since mobile facilities can be used in a number of different applications and internal setups need to be reconfigured accordingly, the switching and extension capabilities of Adder’s IP-based KVM platform are particularly beneficial for such cases.