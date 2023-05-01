Adaptiv Networks, Telesystem Form Wholesale Channel Partnership

GATINEAU, Quebec & NORTHWOOD, Ohio—Adaptiv Networks has announced a strategic wholesale partnership with Telesystem. As part of the partnership, Telesystem will incorporate Adaptiv’s powerful and economical SD-WAN, VPN, and SASE technologies into its product portfolio.

“Adaptiv’s SD-WAN and SASE solutions will enable us to meet the advanced networking requirements of our customer base in an innovative and affordable way,” said Bruce Wirt, chief revenue officer at Telesystem. “Importantly, Adaptiv’s enterprise-grade solutions are agile and reliable, providing seamless failover, high quality of service, and end-to-end network visibility and control. We believe that I.T. is about trust, and going to market with Adaptiv greatly increases our ability to build trust with our customer base.”

Telesystem is a leading provider of networking, communication, managed security, and cybersecurity solutions to SME and mid-market businesses in the United States.

Adaptiv Networks provides simple, secure, and reliable cloud-managed network connectivity solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. These include SD-WAN, hybrid workforce connectivity, and VPN replacement. Adaptiv’s SASE (secure access service edge) managed security solutions provide real-time, cloud-based threat protection.

“Telesystem’s core go-to-market strategy is to develop technology solutions for SME organizations that value a trusted layer of expertise and a managed experience that allows them to focus on their own business rather than vendor management. Telesystem’s portfolio of managed solutions is a perfect fit for Adaptiv Networks,” said Bernard Breton, CEO of Adaptiv Networks. “Together we are transforming the SD-WAN market landscape to provide innovative and cost-efficient service offerings for Telesystem customers.”