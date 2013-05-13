Actus Monitoring and Media Management Solution Selected by “Ukraine”

TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL—Ukrainian TV channel “Ukraine” has selected Actus, in conjunction with business partner Olvitech SVN Group, to record and monitor channels across Ukraine.



The Actus team worked closely with Olvitech SVN Group to design a workflow for the national TV channel.



“With Actus system, the monitoring process is reliable, intuitive and accessible from any browser. All operations we need, such as creating a clip in any format and exporting it, are done by a few mouse clicks,” said Roman Khorolskyi, head of the master control room. “With Actus monitoring system, we can define different profiles for the clips, thus making the clip creation process even faster.”



