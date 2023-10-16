Actus Digital to Showcase Cutting-Edge Monitoring Solutions at NAB Show New York

BOSTON, Mass,—At NAB Show New York, Actus Digital has announced that it will showcase a wide range of products and new technologies that include a new browser-based multiviewer with enhanced penalty box and monitoring-by-exception features, as well as new OTT monitoring capabilities and advanced content monitoring with AI-driven video and audio analysis.

“NAB Show New York is one of the key exhibitions for us,” explained Actus senior vice president Ken Rubin. “The show serves as an essential platform, enabling us to showcase our innovations, meet our large customer base in the US, hear from our customers about future transformations and needs, for us to be able to adopt these in our coming versions. NAB also allows us to connect with industry leaders and stay at the forefront of the media and entertainment landscape.”

Actus’ OTT monitoring solution, OTT StreamWatch guarantees around-the-clock quality assurance and integrates compliance logging, thorough OTT stream monitoring, and aircheck recording for native HLS and other OTT ABR streams.

It’s adaptable for standalone deployment or seamless integration into the Actus Intelligent Monitoring Platform, offering customers a centralized interface for enhanced convenience, the company said.

The platform offers essential AI-driven features that greatly boost efficiency, accuracy, and insight extraction from audio and video data. Actus Digital’s AI-powered broadcast monitoring provides broadcasters with information on all audio and video content, automated alerts, and a holistic view of channels, eliminating the need for manual checks. The platform further streamlines information distribution through advanced editing and export options, personalized metadata, and automated translations, facilitating quick and informed decision-making for broadcasters, the company said.

Another highlight for the Show is remote video monitoring (RVM) within the Actus Intelligent Monitoring Platform. Designed as a quality assurance solution for multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs), Actus RVM enables MVPDs to troubleshoot audio and video issues in real time, verify timing and accuracy of regional ad-insertion, and to access hundreds of post-Set Top Box channels across geographically dispersed headends and hub sites.