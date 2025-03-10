Actus Digital To Introduce Actus X at 2025 NAB Show

BOSTON—Actus Digital will unveil Actus X, the 10th generation of it Intelligent Monitoring Platform, during the 2025 NAB Show, April 5-9, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Actus X represents an advancement in the Actus MV multiviewer as well as its compliance logging and quality assurance tools. It also includes new capabilities for AI content analysis within Actus AI Media Insight, the company said.

“Actus X is the culmination of two decades of innovation in technical monitoring and compliance logging, delivering a comprehensive easy-to-use tool focused on making the lives of broadcast engineers easier,” said Ken Rubin, Actus senior vice president for the Americas.

Three key enhancements include:

Next-generation Quality Assurance (QA) compliance logging: Actus X offers better access and control over alerts and threshold settings via its browser-based GUI. Alerts can now be categorized into Problems, Errors, Quality of Experience (QoE) and Quality of Service (QoS) issues with dynamically adjusting notification workflows for more precise control and improved Quality Assurance.

Advanced multiviewer capabilities: Actus MV multiviewer upgrades include reduced latency, expanded data-overlay options, such as SCTE trigger details, Nielsen SID data, and TS analysis. These enhancements complement existing features, such as round-robin channel-cycling and penalty-box reporting. Actus MV supports unlimited mosaic-layouts and unlimited multiviewer-heads for unlimited simultaneous local and remote users.

AI-powered media insight: Actus X also delivers content monitoring capabilities that expand the capabilities of the system to news teams and government agencies. It can rapidly extract valuable insights from programming aired on local/international news as well as direct-camera feeds. This enables users to identify, summarize and highlight breaking news and developing stories. Government users can monitor for potential security threats and political agendas.

See Actus Digital at 2025 NAB booth SL 3307.

