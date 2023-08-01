Actus Digital Names Ric Belding VP Of Solutions Engineering

BOSTON—Ric Belding, a 20-year-plus industry veteran, has joined Actus Digital as vice president of solutions engineering, the company said today.



Having been a software developer, systems engineer, sales engineer and technical team manager for prominent technology manufacturers, Belding is knowledgeable about both over-the-air and OTT workflows. He has designed effective quality monitoring, multiviewer, air-check recording and compliance logging solutions for broadcasters—from single independent stations to large multi-channel playout facilities.

In his new role, Belding’s technical expertise and creative designs will be instrumental in propelling the position of Actus in the marketplace, the company said.

"We are delighted to welcome Ric to the Actus team in a role where he can do what he does best—interface with clients to understand their needs and design effective and easy-to-use solutions that address them,” said Actus senior vice president Ken Rubin. "His technical acumen, superb presentation skills and remarkable achievements throughout his career make him the perfect fit to take charge of Actus solutions engineering.”

The company also announced its technology will be demonstrated at the 2023 Texas Association of Broadcasters Convention and Trade Show (TAB2023), Aug. 2-3, at the Downtown Marriott in Austin; IBC 2023, Sept. 15-18, at the RAI Amsterdam; and at NAB Show New York, Oct. 25-26, at the Javits Center in New York City.

See Actus Digital at TAB2023 Booth 406 and IBC 2023 Stand 7.B44.