Actus Digital Expands U.S. Tech Support With New Appointments

John Ryan (Image credit: Actus Digital)

Ryan, who spent nearly 15 years at Volicon where he was senior technical support manager, will serve as Actus senior technical support engineer. He will be instrumental in helping the company’s customers, offering hands-on technical support, Actus said.

“From our work together at Volicon, I already know John will be a huge asset to Actus,” said Actus Digital senior vice president Ken Rubin. “His extensive knowledge of how to support our systems within broadcast workflows will help us maintain our reputation for the best support in the industry, including to many Spanish-speaking customers.”

Reuben Sivan (Image credit: Actus Digital)

Sivian, who is serving as an Actus senior developer, has been a software engineer and led successful development teams for decades. He will focus on helping Actus innovate and customize its platform to meet specific customer requirements and support emerging technologies that will increase the value of its platform, the company said.

“Reuben’s experience strengthens our development team and allows us to be more agile in supporting advanced solutions for our customers,” said Rubin. “His ability to develop robust and innovative software will help Actus expand our offering and increase our value in broadcast workflows.”

The addition of Ryan and Sivan fortifies the company’s U.S. footprint and emphasizes its focus on delivering solutions that cater to the specific needs of U.S. broadcasters, including their support requirements, it said.

See Actus Digital at 2024 NAB New York Show booth 942.

More information is available on the company’s website .