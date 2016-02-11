AccuWeather Names Katt VP Product Development & Operations

STATE COLLEGE, PA.—Weather information and digital media provider AccuWeather has announced that Sarah Katt has been appointed vice president of product development and operations for the AccuWeather Network. She will report to John Dokes, general manager of AccuWeather Network and chief marketing officer of AccuWeather.

Sarah Katt

Katt’s previous position was with Verizon Communications, overseeing its multiplatform video distribution strategy. She also served in a multiplatform vide leadership role at CBS News.

Katt will be tasked with continuing to develop AccuWeather Network offerings, which recently has expanded with services like AccuWeather MinuteCast forecasts.