Accelerated Media Technologies Hires Ron Laurence as Sales Director

AUBURN, MASS.—Ron Laurence is the new sales director for specialty vehicle provider Accelerated Media Technologies. Part of Laurence’s responsibilities will be to coordinate sales of broadcast vehicles throughout the central and southeastern U.S.

Ron Laurence

Laurence most recently worked as the general manager of Shook Mobile Technology and has more than 14 years of experience in the broadcast industry, according to the AMT’s press release.

“Ron has a strong technical aptitude for the full range of specialty vehicles AMT builds and is highly regarded by his customers, vendors and peers for his attention to detail and his follow through,” said Thomas Jenningers, president of AMT, in the press release.