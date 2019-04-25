Aaron Goldberger to Advise FCC Chairman on Wireless, International Issues

WASHINGTON—Aaron Goldberger has been appointed acting wireless and international advisor to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. He replaces Rachel Bender, who is moving to the International Bureau.

“I’m grateful Aaron has agreed to return to the Chairman’s office in this role,” said Chairman Pai. “The Commission is moving fast to execute an aggressive wireless strategy—including ensuring U.S. leadership in 5G—and I know Aaron’s experience in this area will be invaluable,” said Pai.

Goldberger joins the Chairman’s office from the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau. There he was Associate Bureau Chief and Deputy Director of the Rural Broadband Auction Task Force. Prior to joining the FCC in November 2018, Goldberger was VP, regulatory affairs and associate general counsel at Neustar Inc. Before joining Neustar, he was legal advisor to former FCC Chairman Kevin Martin, senior legal advisor to former FCC Commissioner Deborah Taylor Tate and counsel in the office of former FCC Chairman Michael Powell.