A1 Telekom Austria’s OB units rely on T-VIPS JPEG2000 video transport

A1 Telekom Austria AG has deployed the T-VIPS TVG450 JPEG2000 video gateway in its new fleet of OB vans.

The new JPEG2000 video gateway is now in use providing video contribution services for state broadcaster ORF from venues throughout Austria. The new OB vans are used primarily use to enable ORF to transport high-quality JPEG2000 video from 150 points of presence across Austria, over A1’s MPLS backbone, to its centralized production facilities.

This video contribution project is designed to integrate with A1’s fixed IP video transport network, which is also powered by T-VIPS’ JPEG2000 solutions. This combination of OB vans linked via IP to ORF’s central editing studios means greater flexibility, easy access to editing and production skills and reduced costs.