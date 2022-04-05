8K Association Announces Demos for 2022 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—The 8K Association, a cross-industry group dedicated to promoting the growth of the 8K ecosystem, will be at NAB Show 2022 to demonstrate the evolving maturity of the 8K ecosystem. The organization will have a booth (W5237) in the Futures Park in the West Hall. In the booth will be three state-of-the-art demonstrations:

Benefits of 8K capture from the filmmaker’s perspective, a video created by the producer of the film MANK will showcase specific scenes from the movie to highlight the value of capturing at higher resolution. An audio voice over will clearly delineate what to look for in shots rendered at 8K vs. rendered at 4K.

8K encoding in the cloud—MainConcept will showcase the power of HEVC and hybrid encoding of 8K content in the cloud. Using a remote AWS instance running MainConcept Live Encoder, the demo will illustrate how live cloud encoding impacts system resources while maintaining consistent framerate and bitrate.

Seeing is Believing—Intel facilitated the encoding, packaging and distribution of live 8K content from the Tokyo Olympics. This demo will show some of this footage and provide details on the workflow used to distribute the content over the open Internet – even streaming to consumers 8K TVs in Brazil.

The 8K Association will also describe their recent report detailing the state on 8K codecs, encoders and decoders for live production.

The Association is also undertaking several other projects later in 2022 to help advance the 8K ecosystem, including:

(Image credit: 8K Association)

To register for the 2022 NAB Show, visit nabshow.com/2022.