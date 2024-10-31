6 Entravision Stations Add AccuWeather’s StoryTeller+

STATE COLLEGE, Pa.—AccuWeather said Spanish-language broadcaster Entravision Communications has purchased six of its StoryTeller+ Display Systems to enhance its stations’ newscasts.

The StoryTeller+, an all-in-one interactive touchscreen solution, will help Entravision create more interactive content for its viewers, making news broadcasts more engaging, easier to follow and faster to produce and deliver on-air, AccuWeather said. The platform puts everything in one place, allowing producers to easily build and update graphics, videos and other content without juggling multiple tools, the company said.

It will also allow Entravision to simplify how it organizes news content, AccuWeather said.

"We are thrilled to bring more interactivity and motion to our news presentations with the StoryTeller+ Display System,” Entravision Vice President of News Bertha Gonzalez said in a statement. “With it, we can create more dynamic and engaging news stories and save time so we can more efficiently and easily focus on delivering the highest-quality news to our viewers who count on us every day to keep them informed and up to date."

StoryTeller+ also includes granular mapping capabilities that allow broadcasters to zoom in on specific neighborhoods in greater detail than ever before, AccuWeather said. It allows news producers to highlight specific streets, landmarks and local details, delivering a clear and localized understanding of what’s happening around the corner or around the world to viewers, according to the company.

Entravision will use StoryTeller+ during its upcoming election coverage and in future elections, according to AccuWeather. The system will help the broadcaster deliver real-time results in an easy-to-understand format, broken down by county, state or district, the company said.

The system will also let Entravision stations easily access and share news content across the entire group, AccuWeather said, ensuring consistent news delivery and saving time.

“AccuWeather StoryTeller+ Display Systems combine all the most important features to a news team in one place so they are better equipped to quickly present the news with interactive, leading-edge technology that attracts and engages viewers,” AccuWeather GM of Local Media Services Ryan Ayres said. “With StoryTeller+, Entravision can now deliver a more dynamic and engaging news experience that is easy for viewers to follow and understand and keeps them from even thinking about changing the channel.”

For more on AccuWeather’s StoryTeller+ Display System, click here.