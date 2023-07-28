5 Reasons Every Local Station Group Should Go FAST
Patrick West of Amagi presents five compelling reasons for local station groups to embrace FAST
Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) is a remarkable growth model for local TV station groups, attracting a global audience of millions and projecting a threefold increase in revenues. By investing in FAST, local TV stations can enjoy multiple benefits, including expanded viewership and the ability to deliver superior, tailored content. Tune into Patrick West of Amagi, who presents five compelling reasons for local station groups to seriously consider embracing FAST, here.
