3ality Digital streamlines 3-D production workflow

Looking to reduce the amount of crew and the cost required for the creative process, at the 2011 NAB Show, 3ality Digital will highlight new software tools that make acquiring stereoscopic 3-D content easier and more efficient. The new IntelleCal and IntelleCam software solutions, part of the company’s 3space suite of products, will be shown for the first time in Las Vegas.

IntelleCal automatically aligns the two cameras on a rig at the push of a button, which enables fast and precise setup without the need for a technician. It does this by profiling and matching lenses and performing alignment on five axes through the entire zoom range.

IntelleCam automatically controls the convergence and the interaxial spacing of the cameras without the need for a separate convergence puller at each rig, cutting the number of personnel needed by half or more.

Both solutions are integrated software solutions, used in conjunction with 3ality Digital’s processing units and 3flex S3D camera rigs. IntelleCal uses the SIP and an additional processing unit, which is yet to be named.

Steve Schklair, CEO and Founder of 3ality Digital, said these new products represent a quantum leap in how broadcasters and filmmakers are going to be able to capture stereo 3D content. IntelleCal, for example, speeds up the alignment process, which traditionally takes up to an hour to set, to five minutes, and it does it automatically.

“One of the biggest challenges for S3D has been the amount of technical equipment and expertise required to make it work and ensure it does not induce headaches and detract from the story,” Schklair said. “With IntelleCal and IntelleCam, that is no longer the case. All the tests of the last few years have proven that there are no technical barriers to live 3-D television. The issue is now much more of a business case, and these two new technologies will dramatically reduce and revolutionize the economics of 3D broadcasting.”

