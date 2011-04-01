'Jerry Maguire' Editor to Address Post Production World



David Moritz, award-winning film editor of movies such as "Jerry Maguire" and "Rushmore," will deliver a keynote address at Post|Production World (PPW) on Sunday, April 10 during the NAB Show. Open to all PPW attendees, the address will center on the creative process and workflow that Moritz has developed over many years as one of the top editors in cinema.



Moritz's long career in post production for film and television includes impressive credits such as "Bottle Rocket," "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou" and "It's Complicated." He recently completed cutting the network premiere of the new Showtime series "Shameless" and is currently working on a not-yet-released comedy entitled "Wanderlust."



Produced in partnership with Future Media Concepts (FMC), PPW is a training event for digital media professionals including editors, producers, directors, graphic artists, motion graphics designers and new media specialists. Sessions are taught by the FMC world-renowned team of certified instructors, published authors and industry experts who share best practices and the latest innovations.



