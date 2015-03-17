2G Digital Employs Leader LV5490 for 4K Video

BURBANK, CALIF. – 2G Digital, a post-production house, has tapped Leader’s LV5490 SD/HD/4K waveform monitor for use at their corporate headquarters in Burbank, Calif.

The LV5490 is equipped with eight input connectors and can support 4K signals, 3G-SDI dual and quad link video inputs, HD-SDO dual link signals and video signals via two-sample interleave. It can be operated by many different test and measurement tools, including waveform, vector, picture monitoring, SDI signal status, an event log, data dump and four channel timing display.

In addition to the video test and measurement capabilities, the LV5490’s audio monitoring and analysis tools include 4 x 4 channels of SDI audio de-embedding, lissajous display. Surround sound display and volumetric display.

Additional features include video frame capture, instrumentation screen capture, timecode display, ID display and a 4K pattern generator. Leader’s CINELITE II toolset also comes standard.