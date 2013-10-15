29th TEC Awards Nominees Represent Sound and Production’s Finest

CARLSBAD, CALIF.— The National Association of Music Merchants has finalized nominees for the 29th Annual Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards.



Nominees across 30 technical and creative categories include production teams for artists such as Adele, Bruno Mars and Daft Punk, as well as for television and film projects such as Game of Thrones and Argo, and for interactive games such as Assassin’s Creed. The awards ceremony is set for Jan. 24, during the NAMM Show in Anaheim, Calif.



The TEC Awards recognize outstanding achievement in product innovation and sound production. Produced by the NAMM Foundation, the show recognizes Outstanding Technical Achievement in Product Design across 22 categories and Outstanding Creative Achievement in Sound Production in eight categories. Each category includes six nominees; each creative category recognizes five nominees.



The Outstanding Technical Achievement category encompasses everything from recording devices and headphones, to musical instrument technology and sound reinforcement loudspeaker technology. The full list of nominees are listed here.



The category for Outstanding Creative Achievement highlights producers and engineers who have played significant roles in the audio production of hit songs, concert tours, films, television, and interactive entertainment. Those nominees are listed here.



A panel of sound and music industry professionals chose the nominees from hundreds of entries. Products and projects released and in commercial use during the period of Sept. 1, 2012 to Aug. 31, 2013 were eligible. Online voting by members of professional audio industry organizations begins in December.



A precursor to the Grammy Awards, the TEC Awards ceremony will include a presentation of the Les Paul Award to recording artist Todd Rundgren. Audio engineer John Meyer and session drummer Hal Blaine will be inducted into the TEC Awards Hall of Fame.



Tickets for the event will be available in November.