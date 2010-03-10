20th Century Fox Chairmen to Take the Stage at NAB

Gary Newman

The NAB Show has tapped Gary Newman and Dana Walden, chairmen of 20th Century Fox Television, for a keynote conversation. Los Angeles Times Reporter Joe Flint will moderate the keynote, which will center on how they have built the organization into a leading provider of TV blockbusters while navigating the challenges and opportunities facing media companies today.



The panel will take place on Monday, April 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.





Dana Walden “As the chairmen of Twentieth Century Fox Television, Gary and Dana are established leaders in broadcast media, and have also been pioneers in developing exciting new ways to bring content to consumers,” said Chris Brown, executive vice president, Conventions & Business Operations for the NAB Show. “Our attendees expect to see the biggest names in media when they attend the NAB Show, and I’m delighted that expectation will be met with what I’m sure will be a lively and informative discussion.”





Joe Flint Walden and Newman were named presidents of TCFTV in 1999 and were promoted to chairmen of the studio in 2007. They recently delivered three big hits to Fox and ABC with Ryan Murphy’s “Glee,” Seth MacFarlane’s “The Cleveland Show” and Steven Levitan & Christopher Lloyd’s “Modern Family.” Their “Sons of Anarchy,” co-produced with FX Productions, exploded in its second season to become the No. 1 rated series among young adults in all of basic cable. Overall, the pair has been instrumental in building the organization into a leading supplier of blockbuster television programming.



Executives who have spoken at past NAB Shows include James Cameron; Roger Enrico, chairman of the board, DreamWorks Animation; Jason Kilar, CEO, Hulu; and Sumner Redstone, chairman of the board, Viacom and CBS Corp.



