2014 CES: Sony Demos 147-inch 4K (Projector) TV

LAS VEGAS – Sony announced the development of a 4K Ultra Short Throw Projector that displays images up to 147-inches.



Sony notes that the finned design, reminiscent of some Bose gear, “is designed to blend into a living space, as naturally as an entertainment console. It also has the ability to display current video content services from IP, satellite or cable providers as well as 4K content sources including Video Unlimited 4K, Netflix and 4K content shot on Sony’s expanding range of 4K Handycam camcorders.”



The 4K Ultra Short Throw Projector will be available in the United States by summer of 2014 for approximately $30,000 to $40,000, Sony said. A prototype is being showcased in Sony’s booth at CES.